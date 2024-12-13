Jaylen Martin News: Returns to action in G League

Martin (knee) recorded 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one assist and one steal across 21 minutes Wednesday in the G League Long Island Nets' 120-100 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Martin -- who is one of Brooklyn's two-way players -- made his first appearance at the NBA or G League level since Nov. 24 after he had been sidelined with a right knee bone contusion. He should see his playing time pick up in his subsequent games with Long Island but isn't likely to see meaningful run at the NBA level this season.