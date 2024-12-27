Jayson Tatum News: Earns eighth straight double-double

Tatum provided 22 points (7-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals across 32 minutes during Friday's 142-105 win over Indiana.

That's now eight consecutive double-doubles for Tatum, who may have taken a back seat Friday to running mate Jaylen Brown's season-high 44 points but has now reached the 20-point barrier in 10 of his last 12 games. During Tatum's eight-game double-double streak, the superstar forward is averaging 28.1 points, 12.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 3.8 three-pointers. Tatum is on pace for a career season in the rebounding department, and the Celtics will likely need him to continue crashing the boards at an increased rate as long as star big man Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) remains off the court.