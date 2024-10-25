Jayson Tatum News: Shines in win over Wizards

Tatum notched 25 points (9-20 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Thursday's 122-102 win over the Wizards.

Tatum has been a man on a mission in his first two appearances this season, and while he couldn't repeat the 37-point effort he delivered Tuesday against the Knicks, he could've reached that mark had he played more minutes Thursday. It's only been two games, but Tatum is shooting 23-for-38 from the field and 11-for-22 from three-point range, so he's been extremely efficient and highly productive to start the campaign.