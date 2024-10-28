Fantasy Basketball
Jayson Tatum News: Shooting woes in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 28, 2024

Tatum supplied 15 points (6-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 119-108 win over the Bucks.

The superstar took a backseat to Jaylen Brown (30 points) and Payton Pritchard (28 points) as Tatum struggled from beyond the arc. However, the All-Star was able to stuff the stat sheet while leading the Celtics in rebounds. Tatum was named to the NBA Players of the Week following his first three regular-season games of the year, during which he averaged 33.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 combined steals plus blocks across 32.3 minutes per game.

