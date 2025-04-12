Jerami Grant Injury: Out for season finale
Grant (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Grant will miss his 17th straight game due to this right knee injury, and the veteran forward was pretty much a non-factor for the Trail Blazers in the second half of the season due to his recurrent injuries. He was limited to only six games since the All-Star break, a stretch in which he averaged 12.5 points per game while shooting 30.1 percent from the floor.
