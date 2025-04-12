Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jerami Grant headshot

Jerami Grant Injury: Out for season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Grant (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Grant will miss his 17th straight game due to this right knee injury, and the veteran forward was pretty much a non-factor for the Trail Blazers in the second half of the season due to his recurrent injuries. He was limited to only six games since the All-Star break, a stretch in which he averaged 12.5 points per game while shooting 30.1 percent from the floor.

Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now