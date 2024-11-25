Jerami Grant Injury: Won't come back Monday
Grant will not return to Monday's game against Memphis due to a left knee injury. The forward posted 11 points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist across 21 minutes.
Grant sustained the knee injury during the third quarter, and the team will undergo further testing to rule out a potential long-term absence. If the 30-year-old is sidelined for an extended period, Deni Avdija, Kris Murray (chest) and Jabari Walker are candidates for an increased role moving forward.
