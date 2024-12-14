Jerami Grant News: Delivers game-high 32 in loss

Grant contributed 32 points (12-19 FG, 8-10 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Friday's 118-116 loss to San Antonio.

The veteran forward led all scorers on the night and tied the game up at 116-116 with just 6.1 seconds left on the clock, but it was Grant's foul that put Victor Wembanyama on the free-throw line for the game-winning points. It was Grant's best scoring performance since Oct. 25, when he poured in 34 against the Pelicans, and he's had trouble with his consistency of late -- he's scored in single digits in four of his last 11 appearances, averaging 13.5 points, 3.4 boards, 2.5 threes, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks over that stretch.