Jerami Grant News: Leading scorer Sunday

Grant registered 28 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-12 FT), five rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals across 29 minutes during Sunday's 125-103 win over New Orleans.

Grant led both teams in scoring Sunday and got to the line for a game-high 12 free-throw attempts, though he managed to connect on only eight of them. He also contributed on the defensive end of the floor and was responsible for four of the Trail Blazers' eight blocks in the win. Early in the 2024-25 regular season, Grant is averaging 26.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1.3 steals across 34.0 minutes per game.