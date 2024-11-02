Jerami Grant News: Scores team-high 17 in loss

Grant closed Friday's 137-114 loss to the Thunder with 17 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block over 28 minutes.

The veteran forward had managed just 15 points combined over the prior two games, but Grant shook off the mini-slump to lead the Blazers in scoring on the night. While his offense has been erratic to begin the season, he's finding other ways to contribute. Grant's 1.7 blocks a game would be a personal best, and he's also upped his volume from beyond the arc, averaging a career-high 3.0 threes on 8.2 attempts (36.7 percent).