Jerami Grant News: Shooting woes in loss

Grant contributed seven points (3-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Monday's 111-98 loss to the Kings.

Grant produced his worst game of the season, during which he shot only 25 percent from the field. The 20-year-old remains the club's top scorer through four regular-season outings, and he has notched 28-plus points in two games thus far. Grant is averaging 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 2.0 assists across 32.8 minutes per game.