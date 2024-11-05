Jeremy Sochan Injury: Diagnosed with thumb fracture

The Spurs announced Tuesday that Sochan suffered a fracture in the proximal phalanx of his left thumb during Monday's game against the Clippers. Sochan is scheduled to undergo surgery this week and the team will provide updates as appropriate, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

While the Spurs have yet to give an official return timetable for Sochan, fantasy managers can expect him to be sidelined for a significant period. The 21-year-old forward was in the midst of a breakout campaign, averaging 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals on 51.2 percent shooting from the field in 29.3 minutes across seven appearances before suffering his injury. Until Sochan is able to return, Keldon Johnson, Stephon Castle and Julian Champagnie are all candidates to receive increased playing time.