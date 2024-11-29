Jeremy Sochan Injury: Progressing toward return

Sochan was able to participate in 5-on-5 work during Friday's practice following surgery on a fracture in the proximal phalanx of his left thumb in early November, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Sochan's return to 5-on-5 work suggests he is nearing a return to game action. While the Spurs have yet to provide a clear timetable for his comeback, an update is expected sooner rather than later. The 21-year-old appeared in seven regular-season outings before his long-term absence streak, during which he averaged 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 51.2 percent from the field across 29.3 minutes per game.