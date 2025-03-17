Jeremy Sochan News: Makes early exit

Sochan was ejected during the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Lakers, Mark Medina of TheSportingTribune.com reports. He finished the night with 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes.

Sochan got into an altercation with Jarred Vanderbilt, which began after Sochan fired the basketball at Vanderbilt, ultimately resulting in the ejection of both players. Sandro Mamukelashvili and Keldon Johnson could see more minutes down the stretch of the fourth quarter in Sochan's absence.