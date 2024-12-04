Jeremy Sochan News: Returns with double-double

Sochan (thumb) produced 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 104-93 loss to Phoenix.

After missing the last 13 games while recovering from thumb surgery, Sochan was cleared to return to action Tuesday. The Spurs eased him back in as a bench player, and though Sochan was operating under a minute restriction, he still produced some quality numbers across the board, aside from a lack of three-pointers and poor free-throw shooting. His restriction may not be lifted for a few more games, but Sochan should eventually return to the starting lineup and take on a near-30-minute role.