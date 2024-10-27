Jeremy Sochan News: Strong double-double in win

Sochan totaled 17 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Saturday's 109-106 victory over the Rockets.

Sochan was efficient from the floor and made his presence felt on the glass, constantly winning rebounding battles against the likes of Jabari Smith and Alperen Sengun en route to his first double-double of the season. Sochan has surpassed the 15-point mark in his first two appearances of 2024-25 and looks comfortable operating as the Spurs' second offensive option behind Victor Wembanyama in the absence of Devin Vassell (foot). That new-found role on offense should increase Sochan's fantasy upside in the short term.