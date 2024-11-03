Jeremy Sochan News: Strong run continues in win

Sochan provided 19 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Saturday's 113-103 victory over the Timberwolves.

Sochan continues to put together a strong start to the season, delivering solid production across the board. To this point, he has been arguably the Spurs' most consistent player, averaging 17.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 combined steals and blocks in 32.2 minutes per game. Playing in his preferred position at power forward, Sochan could be in for a mini-breakout this season, should he be able to maintain his current momentum.