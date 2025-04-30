Fantasy Basketball
Jericho Sims headshot

Jericho Sims News: Sees 11 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Sims finished Tuesday's 119-118 overtime loss to the Pacers in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with four points (2-2 FG) and five rebounds across 11 minutes.

Sims was used sparingly by the Bucks during the regular season and the playoffs. In 53 regular-season appearances, Sims produced 1.8 points and 3.7 rebounds in 11.9 minutes per game. Sims, along with veteran center Brook Lopez, will both hit the free agent market this offseason.

Jericho Sims
Milwaukee Bucks
