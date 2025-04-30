Jericho Sims News: Sees 11 minutes

Sims finished Tuesday's 119-118 overtime loss to the Pacers in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with four points (2-2 FG) and five rebounds across 11 minutes.

Sims was used sparingly by the Bucks during the regular season and the playoffs. In 53 regular-season appearances, Sims produced 1.8 points and 3.7 rebounds in 11.9 minutes per game. Sims, along with veteran center Brook Lopez, will both hit the free agent market this offseason.