Howard closed Saturday's 124-111 loss to the Grizzlies with 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and two rebounds over 12 minutes.

The 21-year-old was impressive in his limited run off the bench while serving as Franz Wagner's primary backup. Howard likely won't be a relevant option in fantasy formats, though his play Saturday could lead to an uptick in playing time alongside Anthony Black and Cole Anthony in the second unit.