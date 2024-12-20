Fantasy Basketball
Jimmy Butler Injury: Uncertain to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Butler, who left Friday's game against the Thunder due to an illness, will not travel with the team to Orlando and his status for Saturday's game for the Magic is uncertain, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler rolled his ankle in the first quarter of Friday's game, and he was ruled out shortly after due to a stomach bug, per NBA reporter Chris Haynes. While Butler won't travel with the Heat, Winderman relays that the All-Star wing could rejoin the team in time to be ready for Saturday's 7:00 p.m. ET tipoff. Jaime Jaquez started for Butler in the second half of Friday's game, and the former could be in the Heat's starting lineup if the latter is unable to play Saturday.

