Joel Embiid News: Ejected Monday

Embiid was ejected with 2:59 remaining in the second quarter of Monday's game against the Spurs, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports. He finished with nine points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist across 14 minutes.

Embiid was back in action after resting in Saturday's 126-99 loss to the Cavaliers, but his night ended early Monday. The ejection came when after he was assessed an offensive foul, which prompted Embiid to argue with the official and receive a double technical foul. Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele should pick up the slack in the frontcourt the rest of the way.