Joel Embiid News: Hits for 32 points in win

Embiid recorded 32 points (10-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 11-13 FT), five rebounds, four assists, three blocks and four steals over 35 minutes during Saturday's 114-111 win over the Jazz.

Embiid joined Tyrese Maxey with a team-leading total of 32 points, s the Sixers held of a late rally ti seal thee win. Embiid's rebound numbers were in characteristically low as Guerschon Yabusele led te team with eight boards, but Embiid mixed it up enough to earn several trips to the charity stripe, where he padded his total with 11 points. Embiid has managed to string together three starts despite his ailments, but the upcoming back-to-back against Portland may be another spot where he takes a seat.