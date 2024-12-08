Joel Embiid News: Tallies big double-double in return

Embiid (knee) produced 31 points (13-28 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 33 minutes during Sunday's 108-100 victory over the Bulls.

Making his return from a seven-game absence due to left knee injury management, Embiid surprisingly wasn't operating under any restrictions. Though he came up empty from downtown, he led the 76ers in usage by a wide margin (46.9 percent to Tyrese Maxey's 25.6 percent) and feasted on a vulnerable Chicago frontcourt. Though more absences are likely in Embiid's future while he contends with the knee issue, fantasy managers should feel comfortable inserting him back in lineups now that he's back in action.