John Collins News: Leading scorer off bench Friday

Collins contributed 14 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 24 minutes during Friday's 127-86 loss to Golden State.

No Jazz player who attempted at least six field-goal attempts shot better than 40 percent Friday, but Collins did manage to lead the Jazz in both points and assists during in the blowout loss. Collins has been a starter for most of his NBA career, but the 2017 first-round pick has been the first big man off the bench to start the 2024-25 regular season due to Walker Kessler serving as the starting center. Collins will look to earn a bigger role against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on Monday.