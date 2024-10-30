Jonas Valanciunas News: Well-rounded effort off bench

Valanciunas registered 22 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds and six assists in Wednesday's 133-120 win over the Hawks.

Valanciunas entered Washington's starting five Monday against Atlanta, but he retreated to the bench for Wednesday's rematch. His change of role didn't seem to bother him, however, as he put together a well-rounded game while pacing the Wizards' bench in scoring. The veteran center will provide valuable backup minutes behind Alex Sarr and will occasionally enter the starting lineup throughout the 2024-25 regular season.