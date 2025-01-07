Fantasy Basketball
Jonathan Isaac News: Nears double-double Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 10:05am

Isaac ended Monday's 103-94 win over the Knicks with 13 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 25 minutes.

Isaac was a standout performer off the bench as Orlando secured a comfortable win Monday despite being shorthanded. Isaac is likely to continue playing as a member of the second unit, but the lack of frontcourt depth could lead to an increase in his minutes in the short-term picture, at least until Paolo Banchero (oblique) and/or Franz Wagner (oblique) return to action.

