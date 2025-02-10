Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Due for re-evaluation in 10 days

The Warriors announced Monday that Kuminga (ankle) has resumed on-court workouts and will be re-evaluated in 10 days.

As expected, Kuminga won't be back in action before the All-Star break while he continues to recover from the significant right ankle sprain he sustained Jan. 4. The 22-year-old forward has been ramping up in on-court workouts, however, and could be ready to play as soon as Feb. 21 against the Kings. Kuminga appeared in 32 games (10 starts) prior to his extended absence, averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 26.0 minutes per contest.