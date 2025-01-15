Fantasy Basketball
Jonathan Kuminga headshot

Jonathan Kuminga Injury: Sheds walking boot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Kuminga (ankle) wasn't wearing a walking boot Wednesday but remains in the middle stages of his recovery, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Kuminga suffered a significant lateral right ankle sprain Jan. 4 and was set for re-evaluation three weeks after the injury. He had been wearing a walking boot since but was spotted Wednesday without it for the first time. Kuminga is still not close to returning and the update doesn't necessarily mean he's ahead of schedule. However, it's worth noting he has been making progression in his recovery.

Jonathan Kuminga
Golden State Warriors
