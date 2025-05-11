Jonathan Kuminga News: Explodes for 30 points in Game 3

Kuminga finished with 30 points (11-18 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 36 minutes during Saturday's 102-97 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Warriors needed Kuminga to provide an offensive boost in this game, and he delivered a breakout performance while easily leading Golden State's second unit in scoring. Kuminga is expected to continue seeing an uptick in minutes for as long as Stephen Curry (hamstring) remains sidelined, affording him a optimistic short-term fantasy outlook in all formats.