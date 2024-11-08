Jonathan Kuminga News: Team-high 21 points vs. Cavs

Kuminga tallied 21 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block over 29 minutes during Friday's 136-117 loss to the Cavaliers.

Kuminga saw extended playing time off the bench Friday as the Warriors found themselves down by 41 points at halftime. The 2021 first-round pick took advantage of the opportunity by leading Golden State in scoring and finished second in assists behind Draymond Green (six). Kuminga has come off the bench over the Warriors' last six regular-season games, and over that span he has averaged 17.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.