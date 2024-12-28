Jonathan Kuminga News: Ties career high with 34 points

Kuminga closed Saturday's 109-105 win over the Suns with 34 points (12-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-12 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes.

Kuminga scored 34 points for a second straight game Saturday, with his last point coming from the free throw line to give the Warriors a one-point lead late in the fourth quarter. Kuminga continues to see plenty of playing time and opportunities on the offensive side of the floor despite coming off the bench, and head coach Steve Kerr said after Saturday's game that he feels like Kuminga is "turning a corner," per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. For the month of December, Kuminga has averaged 21.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 31.0 minutes per game.