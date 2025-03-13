Fantasy Basketball
Jonathan Kuminga headshot

Jonathan Kuminga News: Will be limited Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2025 at 5:29pm

Head coach Steve Kerr said that Kuminga (ankle) will operate under an unspecified minutes restriction in Thursday's game against Sacramento, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Kerr relayed that Kuminga is "not going to play a huge number of minutes" during his return from a 31-game absence due to a right ankle sprain. The 22-year-old forward will likely play in short bursts, as the club is expected to gradually work him back to full playing form. Kuminga averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 26.0 minutes per contest in 32 regular-season appearances before the injury.

