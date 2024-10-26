Jonathan Mogbo News: Fills stat sheet Friday

Mogbo produced 12 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals over 24 minutes during Friday's 115-107 win over Philadelphia.

Mogbo was limited to just 11 minutes in the season-opening loss to the Cavaliers, but he saw an uptick in his playing time Friday and made the most of the opportunity. Mogbo finished just one rebound shy of a double-double and also notched two or more tallies in the five major categories. The second-round pick in this year's draft is not expected to deliver these numbers on a regular basis going forward, but he's shown enough to see more minutes off the bench in the coming contests.