Jordan Clarkson headshot

Jordan Clarkson Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Clarkson has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Rockets due to left plantar fasciitis injury management.

Clarkson logged 19 points in Utah's 130-107 loss to the Thunder on Friday. He's still managing a left foot injury that has caused him to miss 22 games since mid-November, and he'll sit out of the Jazz's second leg of a back-to-back set Saturday. Keyonte George will likely enter the Jazz's starting lineup due to the absences of Clarkson and Collin Sexton (ankle).

Jordan Clarkson
Utah Jazz
