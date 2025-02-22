Jordan Clarkson Injury: Not playing Saturday
Clarkson has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Rockets due to left plantar fasciitis injury management.
Clarkson logged 19 points in Utah's 130-107 loss to the Thunder on Friday. He's still managing a left foot injury that has caused him to miss 22 games since mid-November, and he'll sit out of the Jazz's second leg of a back-to-back set Saturday. Keyonte George will likely enter the Jazz's starting lineup due to the absences of Clarkson and Collin Sexton (ankle).
