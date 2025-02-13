Jordan Clarkson Injury: Sitting out Thursday

Clarkson is out for Thursday's game versus the Clippers due to left foot Plantar Fascitis injury management.

Clarkson will sit out the second leg of Utah's back-to-back Thursday due to left foot Plantar Fascitis. With Collin Sexton (ankle) still out, Keyonte George will likely receive increased playing time. Clarkson should be able to return to action against the Thunder on Feb. 21.