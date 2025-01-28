Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Clarkson headshot

Jordan Clarkson News: Drills four triples in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Clarkson (foot) recorded 13 points (4-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench Monday in the Jazz's 125-110 loss to the Bucks.

After missing Utah's last 10 games due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot, Clarkson was cleared to play Monday and filled his familiar sixth-man role. The 32-year-old was sharp from downtown, but an 0-for-4 showing from two-point range took a bigger scoring night off the table. Monday's contest represented the front end of a back-to-back set for the Jazz, so Clarkson could be a candidate to sit for maintenance purposes Tuesday versus the Warriors.

Jordan Clarkson
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now