Jordan Clarkson News: Enters starting five vs. Kings

Clarkson will join the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup against the Kings, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Collin Sexton will slide to the bench with Clarkson starting at the two-guard spot. The 32-year-old has come off the bench in each of the club's first three regular-season games, during which he has averaged 13.7 points, 4.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds across 13.7 minutes per game. Clarkson is shooting only 37.8 percent from the field and 20.0 percent from beyond the arc this season.