Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jordan Clarkson headshot

Jordan Clarkson News: Will play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 7, 2024 at 4:15pm

Clarkson (heel) is available for Thursday's game against the Bucks.

Clarkson will return after a two-game absence due to plantar fasciitis, but this isn't entirely surprising since he was deemed probable earlier today -- and was likely to suit up, barring any late setbacks, before the scheduled 8 p.m. ET tip-off. He won't face any minutes limit in his first game back, per Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune. Clarkson is averaging 13.0 points per game this season while starting in two of his five appearances.

Jordan Clarkson
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now