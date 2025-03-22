Jordan Goodwin News: Not starting vs. Chicago
Goodwin is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
The Lakers will be close to full strength in this matchup, so Goodwin will return to his regular role off the bench. Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic will start in the backcourt, meaning Goodwin's fantasy appeal will be close to minimal in this contest.
