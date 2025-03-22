Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Goodwin headshot

Jordan Goodwin News: Not starting vs. Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2025 at 7:18pm

Goodwin is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

The Lakers will be close to full strength in this matchup, so Goodwin will return to his regular role off the bench. Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic will start in the backcourt, meaning Goodwin's fantasy appeal will be close to minimal in this contest.

Jordan Goodwin
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now