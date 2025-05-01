Jordan Goodwin News: Season ends Wednesday

Goodwin finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 5.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.9 three-pointers and 0.4 blocks across 18.7 minutes per game in 29 regular-season appearances (five starts).

Goodwin didn't play in Game 5 of the club's 4-1 first-round series loss to Minnesota. During the series, he averaged 0.8 points and 1.3 rebounds across 8.0 minutes per game in four outings. The 26-year-old guard signed a one-year, two-way pact with the Lakers in February after starting the season with the G League's South Bay Lakers. However, the club converted it to a standard deal in March, which includes a team option for the 2025-26 campaign. Even if the Lakers choose not to exercise that option, Goodwin put together a solid audition for teams seeking additional backcourt depth. He shot a career-high 38.2 percent from downtown, recording 43.8/38.2/81.8 shooting splits.