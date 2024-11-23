Jordan Miller News: Filling in for Powell in rotation

Miller tallied five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 13 minutes in Friday's 104-88 win over the Kings.

While Amir Coffey has slid into the injured Norman Powell's (hamstring) spot in the starting five for the past two games, Powell's absence has opened a spot in the rotation for Miller, a two-way player who has seen limited opportunities at the NBA level over his first one-plus seasons in the league. Miller has performed well in his brief run in the rotation thus far, as he previously turned in eight points, three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 16 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Magic. The Clippers are expecting Powell back at some point during their upcoming four-game road trip that begins Sunday in Philadelphia, so despite his solid showing off the bench the last two games, Miller's run in the rotation could soon come to an end.