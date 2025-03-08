Jordan Poole Injury: Goes through shootaround
Poole (elbow) participated in shootaround ahead of Saturday's game versus the Raptors, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.
Poole is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Raptors after missing Washington's previous three outings due to right elbow soreness. However, Poole's participation in shootaround is a good sign of his availability against Toronto.
