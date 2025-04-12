Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Poole headshot

Jordan Poole Injury: Missing regular-season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Poole (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Heat.

A right elbow contusion will prevent Poole from playing in Sunday's regular-season finale. The 2019 first-round pick will finish the 2024-25 regular season averaging a career-best 20.5 points per game while shooing 37.8 percent from three-point range. Poole has two years remaining on his four-year, $128 million contract that he signed with the Warriors in October of 2023.

Jordan Poole
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
