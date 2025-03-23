Jordan Poole News: Bounces back with 25-point effort

Poole produced 25 points (9-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes during Saturday's 122-103 loss to New York.

Poole snapped a seven-game stretch in which he couldn't reach the 20-point mark and did it with an efficient performance, but his solid scoring output wasn't enough to lift the Wizards past the Knicks. Fantasy managers are certainly expecting better numbers from Poole, who's averaging only 17.8 points per game since the All-Star break. To put things into context, he averaged 21.2 points per contest in the first half of the campaign.