Jordan Poole News: Chips in 22 points vs. Detroit

Poole logged 22 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists and one rebound over 27 minutes in Sunday's 124-104 loss to the Pistons.

Poole has scored 22 points in consecutive games, and he has scored at least 20 points in nine of 12 regular-season games to start the 2024-25 campaign. He's been efficient from three-point range as of late, going 13-for-23 over his last three outings. Poole is averaging 22.2 points, 4.6 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals over 30.2 minutes per game this season.