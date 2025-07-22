Durant will immediately step into a leading role with the Rockets. Veteran Fred VanVleet is not a usage rate monster, while Amen Thompson is known more for his all-around game than his scoring prowess. There is injury risk that comes with drafting Durant in fantasy,

The Rockets set their sights on Durant and were able to land him in a deal with the Suns. The Rockets received Durant, while the Suns acquired Jalen Green , Dillon Brooks and draft picks in the deal. When healthy, Durant is still one of the most potent scorers in the league. However, he has played 62 or fewer games in four of the last five seasons.

The Rockets have done an incredible job of building their roster through the draft. They assembled a bevy of talented young players that helped them reach the playoffs last season. However, they almost had too many good young players. It made sense for them to consolidate assets and trade for a proven veteran who could hopefully help them make a deep playoff run.

The NBA never sleeps. Even when it's the offseason, the league is always making headlines. This summer, we have seen several big trades take place across the league. Let's highlight those trades and discuss the impact that they will have on fantasy basketball.

NBA Offseason Trades Impact Fantasy Basketball

The NBA never sleeps. Even when it's the offseason, the league is always making headlines. This summer, we have seen several big trades take place across the league. Let's highlight those trades and discuss the impact that they will have on fantasy basketball.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's NBA News or follow @RotoWireNBA on X.

Rockets acquire Kevin Durant from Suns

The Rockets have done an incredible job of building their roster through the draft. They assembled a bevy of talented young players that helped them reach the playoffs last season. However, they almost had too many good young players. It made sense for them to consolidate assets and trade for a proven veteran who could hopefully help them make a deep playoff run.

The Rockets set their sights on Durant and were able to land him in a deal with the Suns. The Rockets received Durant, while the Suns acquired Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and draft picks in the deal. When healthy, Durant is still one of the most potent scorers in the league. However, he has played 62 or fewer games in four of the last five seasons.

Durant will immediately step into a leading role with the Rockets. Veteran Fred VanVleet is not a usage rate monster, while Amen Thompson is known more for his all-around game than his scoring prowess. There is injury risk that comes with drafting Durant in fantasy, but his role is not in question.

On the Suns side of things, they made several moves to significantly alter their roster. Outside of Green and Devin Booker, they don't have much scoring talent. Green has averaged at least 19.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists in each of the last two seasons. It would not be a surprise to see him reach those thresholds again next season.

Celtics trade Jrue Holiday to Trail Blazers, Kristaps Porzingis to Hawks

Jayson Tatum tearing his Achilles in the playoffs altered the direction of the Celtics. With him likely out all of next season, the team decided to get its payroll in order and ship out both Holiday and Porzingis. Now a member of the Trail Blazers, Holiday is coming off a low-usage season in which he averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 three-pointers per game. Scoot Henderson will likely serve as Holiday's backup, and with Holiday now 35 years old, his best fantasy days are likely be behind him.

Porzingis has seen his fantasy value hit a low point after injuries and illnesses limited him to 42 games last season. His upside is high, but he comes with a ton of risk as he has played more than 66 games in a season just one time in his career. The arrival of Porzingis isn't great news for Onyeka Okongwu, who took over at center for Clint Capela part way through last season. Okongwu could still start, but he might be hard-pressed to play much more than 30 minutes a game when Porzingis is healthy.

Clippers, Jazz and Heat agree to three-deal that sees John Collins and Norman Powell change teams

In need of a scoring punch, the Heat acquired Powell to help solidify their starting lineup. He is coming off a resurgent season in which he averaged 21.8 points and 3.0 three-pointers per game for the Clippers. It was an efficient performance with him shooting 48.4% from the field, 80.4% from the free-throw line and 41.8% from behind the arc. Also noteworthy was his 26.1% usage rate, which was more than six percentage points higher than his mark from the previous season. The Heat don't have great scoring threats outside of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, so shot attempts shouldn't be difficult for Powell to come by.

Collins landing with the Clippers in this trade is both good and bad news for his fantasy value. The good news is that he is no longer on a tanking team, so frequent rest days shouldn't be an issue. However, he'll have plenty of competition for minutes on the Clippers. He could also see his usage rate decline playing alongside James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac and Bradley Beal.

The Jazz moving on from Collins creates an opportunity for Taylor Hendricks to claim a starting role, although he is coming back from a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle. Ace Bailey could see significant minutes during his rookie campaign, but as a raw talent who will turn just 19 years old in August, he could be an inconsistent fantasy option.

Magic acquire Desmond Bane from Grizzlies

It's no secret that the Magic needed to add scoring this offseason. They swung for the fences and were able to bring over Bane from the Grizzlies. Bane has averaged at least 18.2 points and 2.4 three-pointers in each of the last four seasons. He has shot 41.0% from behind the arc for his career and should receive plenty of shot attempts for his new squad. Expect him to have an extremely high floor in fantasy.

With Bane no longer in the picture, the Grizzlies will have to rely even more heavily on Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. for offense. Bane's departure could also lead to a larger role for Jaylen Wells, who averaged 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers over 26 minutes per game during his rookie season. If he regularly plays over 30 minutes a game, he could be a valuable fantasy option. Keep an eye out for him later in drafts.

Jazz trade Collin Sexton to Hornets

With the Jazz looking to free up more minutes for their young guards, they dealt Sexton to the Hornets. Sexton had been productive, averaging 18.7 and 18.4 points per game the last two seasons. He did so while averaging 27 and 28 minutes per game. That's important because he will be hard pressed to approach 30 minutes per game with the Hornets when LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are healthy. Still, his points per game and usage rate are primed to decline with his new squad.

The Jazz also waived Jordan Clarkson this offseason, so Isaiah Collier and Keyonte George will have less competition for playing time. Rookie Walter Clayton Jr. could also step into a prominent role. Of the three, Collier is the more appealing fantasy option. He averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.8 assists over 46 starts last season.

Michael Porter Jr. traded to Nets

A lack of depth was a problem for the Nuggets last season. It didn't help their cause when Porter was battling a shoulder injury in the playoffs. They were eventually eliminated by the Thunder, and they went into the offseason