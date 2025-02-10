Jordan Poole News: Dreadful shooting performance

Poole notched 16 points (4-18 FG, 2-13 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Monday's 131-121 loss to the Spurs.

It was a dreadful shooting performance from the floor by Poole, who struggled mightily to find open looks against the strong defense of San Antonio's new-look backcourt. Even so, the 25-year-old combo guard has remained productive with averages of 20.7 points, 4.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 0.7 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.7 threes in 31.6 minutes across his last seven games. With Kyle Kuzma having been traded and the rebuilding Wizards' plans for Khris Middleton (ankles) being unclear, Poole is locked in as the team's top playmaker and scoring option going forward.