Jordan Poole News: Efficient from three Monday

Poole ended Monday's 121-119 win over the Hawks with 26 points (9-17 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, five assists and two steals over 33 minutes.

Poole has eclipsed the 25-point mark in two of his three appearances this season, and he seems firmly entrenched as the Wizards' primary option on offense just three games into the season. The main problem with Poole lies in his lack of efficiency, but in formats where field-goal percentages do not matter, he's been excellent in the first week of the campaign.