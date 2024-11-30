Jordan Poole News: Goes for 31 points in loss

Poole logged 31 points (10-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Saturday's 124-114 loss to the Bucks.

The Wizards came up short Saturday and fell to 2-16 on the season, but Poole notched an impressive fantasy stat line, aided by his second 30-point effort of the season -- and first since the Nov. 13 loss to the Spurs. Poole also managed to bounce back after notching eight points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT) against the Clippers on Nov. 27 following a two-game absence. Despite the team's struggles and Poole's own inconsistencies, the guard should remain the Wizards' go-to player on offense on a regular basis.