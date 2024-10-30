Jordan Poole News: Near double-double vs. Atlanta

Poole finished Wednesday's 133-120 win over the Hawks with 24 points (6-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and three steals over 32 minutes.

Poole was the second-leading scorer for the Wizards on Wednesday behind Bilal Coulibaly (27), and the former was one assist shy from registering his first double-double of the 2024-25 regular season. He's connected on four or more threes in all four of his outings this year, and he's shooting 57.1 percent from beyond the arc on 8.8 3PA/G during that span. Poole and the Wizards will look to extend their two-game win streak Saturday against Jimmy Butler and the Heat.