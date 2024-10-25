Jordan Poole News: Scores 26 in loss to Boston

Poole finished with 26 points (9-17 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, four assists, one block and four steals across 32 minutes during Thursday's 122-102 loss to Boston.

Poole caught fire early on and scored 17 points in the first quarter, but the Celtics held him in check the rest of the way and only added nine more points the rest of the way. It was a strong showing for the guard, who's now operating as a floor general for the Wizards. Even though one game is not enough to draw solid conclusions, Poole seems to be the one that will set the tone offensively for Washington, which could lead to him hovering around the 20-point mark on a regular basis going forward.